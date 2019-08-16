Man arrested in fatal shooting of bicyclist on Rickenbacker Causeway

MIAMI - A man who fatally shot a bicyclist on the Rickenbacker Causeway in Miami has been arrested, his attorney told Local 10 News.

An attorney for Kadel Piedrahita said Friday his client was arrested.

Sabino Jauregui said his client shot Alex Palencia in self-defense.

Miami police said Palencia was on his bicycle with a group of other riders when Piedrahita, who was on a motorcycle, confronted him.

Video shared on social media shows Palencia raise his hand as Piedrahita rides up to the group, and the two argue before the motorcycle hits the ground.

The next thing that happens is unclear. There's some sort of scuffle, and then Piedrahita shoots Palencia.

"This is another senseless shooting and in, of all places, on our beautiful Rickenbacker Causeway, where an enjoyable early morning bike ride turned into something so tragic," Miami-Dade County State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement. "This gun violence will not be tolerated."

Rundle said her office is working closely with police to determine the appropriate charges.

"I have seen the video images of this incident and I am extremely bothered by the images I saw," Rundle said.

