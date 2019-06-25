Man beaten, carjacked after traveling to meet woman for date

This man was held at gunpoint, beaten and carjacked Tuesday morning in Miami.

MIAMI - Police are investigating after a man was held at gunpoint, beaten and had his car stolen in Miami.

The carjacking occurred at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at West Buena Vista Park on Northwest 45th Street.

Mohammad Nizar, the manager of a nearby Valero gas station on Northwest 12th Avenue, told Local 10 News the bleeding victim ran there for help. Nizar called police.

Another gas station employee said the victim told him he was carjacked by two men and a woman and was hit in the face before the trio took off with his car. He said they had a gun.

A detective at the scene said the victim expected to meet with a woman for a date, but that expected date was really an ambush.

A man traveled to West Buena Vista Park expecting to meet a woman for a date. Instead, he was ambushed.

Police interviewed the victim for several hours and tried to find the carjackers by tracking the victim's cellphone, which was inside the car. They were unsuccessful.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.