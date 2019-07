The Bravo Food Market in Miami was burglarized overnight.

MIAMI - A manager at a Miami convenience store told Local 10 News that a man burglarized the business by entering through the roof.

The burglary occurred Wednesday morning while the Bravo Food Market was closed.

Local 10 News was told the man broke in through the ceiling and stole cigars and other items from the store.

Police are investigating the burglary.



