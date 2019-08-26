Man caught on camera robbing bank in Miami

MIAMI - The FBI is searching for a man who they said robbed a bank Friday in Miami.

The robbery occurred around 2:45 p.m. at the Regions Bank branch at 6013 NW Seventh Ave.

FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said the robber, who wore a green T-shirt and did not appear to make any attempt to conceal his identity, entered the bank and demanded money from an employee.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken and no injuries were reported, Marshall said.

Anyone with information about the robber's identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



