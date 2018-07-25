Man caught on camera starting fire at Melreese Country Club, manager says

MIAMI - A young man was captured on surveillance video starting Tuesday night's fire at the Melreese Country Club in Miami, a manager told Local 10 News on Wednesday.

According to the manager, the man must have jumped the gate and then headed to the golf carts, which were set on fire.

Ignatius Carroll, a spokesman for the Miami Fire-Rescue Department, said 36 to 40 carts were burned at the city-owned golf course.

The manager said the arsonist had some towels with him and stood by a palm tree watching as flames ignited.

The manager said the man didn't disguise himself, but employees didn't recognize him.

Authorities have not confirmed the cause of the fire and are reviewing surveillance footage.

An ownership group led by David Beckham and Jorge Mas wants to turn the golf course into the site of a Major League Soccer stadium, offices and an entertainment complex. A voter referendum set for November will decide whether the project moves forward.



