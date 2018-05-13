Fatally wounded, driver crashes car into yard in Miami, police say

MIAMI - A fatally wounded man crashed his car into the front yard of a home in the Allapattah section of Miami late Saturday, police said.

Police identified the victim as 24-year-old Francisco Martinez.

Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said officers responded to a report of a crash around 11 p.m. at the home in the 3000 block of Northwest 22nd Avenue.

Officers at the scene found Martinez unresponsive inside the car suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, Delva said.

Martinez was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Delva said moments before the wreck, Martinez tried to rob three victims at Northwest 22nd Avenue and Northwest 28th Street. He was shot and lost control of his car, Delva said.

A man who lives in the house said he is grateful no one else was hurt.

“Like a bad movie, that’s all, surprise. Thank my lucky stars, and light a candle or whatever,” said the resident who did not want to give his name.

Francisco Martinez, 24, is seen in a photo from his high school graduation.

Francisco Martinez's family thanked the neighbor who performed CPR and tried to save his life.

Witnesses said the crash sounded like fireworks.

“Two minutes after the pop pop pop, I heard a crash and I, you know, I went to the window, I saw the car crashed, and a bunch of my neighbors were outside, and one of them was like giving CPR,” a witness said.

Martinez's family came to the scene of the crash Sunday morning to thank the neighbor who tried to save the man's life.

Osma Martinez said he doesn't know the circumstances of what happened and that his cousin was by no means an angel, but he didn't deserve to get shot.

“I'm going to wait till police do their investigation. I'm standing in the spot where he died. This is the spot where he took his last breath,” Osma Martinez said.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.