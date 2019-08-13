Man dragged out of car during armed carjacking in Miami

MIAMI - A man was dragged out of his car at gunpoint Tuesday morning in Miami, police said.

Gilbert Fried Jr., 66, was parked in front of a home on Northwest Sixth Court, waiting to pick up a friend, when two men, one of them armed with a handgun, approached his Nissan Altima and dragged him out of the car.

"The guy with the pistol walked in from the street, pointed it at me and told me to get out," Fried said.

Fried said throughout the ordeal, he was thinking how to keep his car and "get them out of my face."

Miami police said the men got away in Fried's car.

Fried was treated by paramedics for a minor cut on his arm.

"I'm going to be combination (of) scared and more cautious in the future," Fried said.

Police are searching for the white 2017 Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information about the carjacking is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

