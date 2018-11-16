Man faces attempted murder charge in Venetian Causeway attack, police say

MIAMI - A homeless man who was arrested Tuesday after 23 vehicles were found with their tires slashed in Miami Beach is now facing charges in connection with a stabbing that occurred on the Venetian Causeway last week, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, a man was riding his bicycle on the bridge around 7:45 p.m. Nov. 5 when Diego Lujan, 46, kicked him and pushed him off the bike.

Miami police said Lujan rode off on the victim's bicycle as the victim screamed for help.

Police said Lujan was forced to stop because the victim's earphones got tangled in the bike's front tire.

The victim told a man and woman who were walking their dog to call 911 and Lujan attacked the male witness, punching him numerous times in the face and head area, authorities said.

Another witness told police he saw Lujan banging on his chest "like King Kong" and claimed that Lujan banged on the hood of his black Mercedes-Benz E350.

According to the arrest report, another witness heard the woman who was walking her dog screaming for help after he husband was attacked.

He told police Lujan walked up to his parked truck, grabbed the water cooler from the back and tried to hit him with it. Police said Lujan then stabbed the victim near his heart with a sharp object.

The victims who were attacked were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police said the victim who was repeatedly struck in the face had to undergo an operation to his left eye.

According to the arrest report, the victims identified Lujan as the attacker in a photo lineup. His fingerprints also matched those discovered on the witness's Mercedes, authorities said.

Miami Beach police said Lujan is also responsible slashing the tires of 23 vehicles earlier this week in the 200 block of 79th Street.

According to an arrest report, all vehicles in the area had been targeted except for Lujan's red Toyota Prius that was parked at the corner of 79th Street and Collins Court.

Several victims told police they have had ongoing arguments with Lujan, who lives out of the Prius.

A witness also notified authorities that she had seen the man Sunday night, bending over in front of several of the vehicles.

Residents in the area woke up Monday morning to find that their tires had been slashed overnight.

Police said they found Lujan walking west on 79th Street from Collins Avenue and asked him whether his car had also been targeted.

Police said Lujan chuckled and said he knew his car was fine.

Detectives later reviewed surveillance video from a nearby building and saw Lujan puncturing several tires, the arrest report stated.

Lujan was then found Tuesday at North Shore Open Space Park and was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.

He now faces additional charges of attempted murder, strong-arm robbery and aggravated battery. He is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.



