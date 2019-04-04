Man faces charges after son, 6, grazed by bullet in Miami

Trayon Fussell-Dumas, 22, faces charges after his son, 6, was shot by the boy's cousin in Miami, police say.

MIAMI - A man was arrested Tuesday, a day after his son's mother was arrested in connection with a shooting that left the 6-year-old boy injured.

Trayon Fussell-Dumas, 22, faces charges of child neglect with great bodily harm and child abuse.

The boy's mother, Laqayette Dock, 21, faces the same charges.

According to an arrest report, Fussell-Dumas left his son at a relative's home on March 31.

Police said he told detectives he arrived back at the home a few hours later and saw several family members panicking.

Fussell-Dumas asked them what happened and was told his son and the boy's cousin were playing and his son was shot by the boy's cousin, the arrest report stated.

Police said the victim's cousin is 8 years old.

According to authorities, the victim's neck was grazed by a bullet and Fussell-Dumas admitted that the injury was serious enough to require treatment, but he was scared to take the boy to a hospital.

Police said the boy's father dropped him off at Dock's home the same day and assumed she would take their son to the hospital.

Authorities said Dock did not believe the wound was severe enough to take the boy to the hospital and she instead decided to self-treat it.

Police were notified about the shooting after the boy went to school and told his classmates that he had been shot over spring break.

The Florida Department of Children and Families has opened an investigation into the incident and the boy has been placed in the temporary custody of his maternal great aunt.



