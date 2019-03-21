Man fatally shoots woman in Miami's Coral Way neighborhood, police say

CORAL WAY, Fla. - Miami Police Department officers are investigating a woman's murder Thursday at a home in Miami's Coral Way neighborhood.

Officers surrounded a home at Southwest. 23rd Avenue and 16th Terrace after a man shot his wife and turned the gun on himself, according to detectives. Their son alerted authorities.

According to Officer Kiara Delva, Miami Fire Rescue personnel took the couple to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. Doctors declared the woman dead.

This is a developing story.

