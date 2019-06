MIAMI - A man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon near Miami's Wynwood Square, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at an apartment complex in the area of Northwest 22nd Street and Third Avenue.

Miami police said the victim, who was in his 20s, was shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

