Man found shot inside car in Liberty City, police say

MIAMI - A man was shot Wednesday in Miami's Liberty City neighborhood, authorities said.

Officer Michael Vega, a spokesman for the Miami Police Department, said officers responded to the 1500 block of Northwest 62nd Terrace around 6 p.m. after receiving reports of gunfire. Officers on the scene found a man with several gunshot wounds inside a 2019 Nissan.

Paramedics transported the man to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. He is listed in stable condition.

Police did not provide a description of the gunman or any details on what led to the shooting.

