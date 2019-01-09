Man found shot to death in middle of Northwest 5th Avenue in Miami

MIAMI - A man was found shot to death in the middle of a Miami roadway early Wednesday.

Miami police said officers received a ShotSpotter alert about gunfire on Northwest Fifth Avenue between Northwest 46th and 47th streets.

When officers arrived, they found the man's body lying in the middle of Northwest Fifth Avenue.

"At this time, we do not know if this was an attempted robbery, if it was something personal. All we know is that a young black male is deceased on the scene," Officer Michael Vega said.

The body was next to a gold car. Police said they think the victim was getting out of the car when he was shot.

"There was also a sliver (car) -- appeared to be Toyota -- that was maybe steps away from him with the driver's door open," Vega said. "It appears that he could've been exiting his vehicle, but we haven't determined that with certainty yet."

Police haven't found any witnesses to the shooting and don't have a description of the shooter.

"We're trying to go neighbor by neighbor to ask them what they heard, what they saw (and) if anybody knows anything," Vega said.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.