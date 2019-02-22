Man found stabbed to death in Miami, police say

MIAMI - A man was found dead of an apparent stab wound Friday morning in the city of Miami, authorities confirmed.

The body was discovered around 10:40 a.m. in the area of 22 E. Flagler St.

Miami police said paramedics arrived to find the unconscious man lying face down.

Paramedics turned him over and saw that he had an apparent stab wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Police said detectives are working to obtain surveillance video from nearby businesses.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



