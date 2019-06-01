Man jumps off Dolphin Expressway overpass, lands on car

A man jumped off the Dolphin Expressway overpass Saturday morning and landed on a car on Le Jeune Road.

MIAMI - A man was injured after jumping off a Miami overpass and landing on a car below.

The man jumped off the Dolphin Expressway overpass Saturday morning, landing on a car on Le Jeune Road.

Local 10 News reporter Ian Margol said the man was conscious when he was taken to a hospital.

BREAKING: A man jumped off of the 836 overpass at LeJeune Rd and landed on a car below. He was alert when he was transported to the hospital. @MiamiPD on scene. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/uYmorkAd8X — Ian Margol (@IanMargolWPLG) June 1, 2019

Miami police said the man jumped in a suicide attempt.

