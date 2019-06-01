Miami

Man jumps off Dolphin Expressway overpass, lands on car

Jumper taken to hospital after attempt to commit suicide

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor

A man jumped off the Dolphin Expressway overpass Saturday morning and landed on a car on Le Jeune Road.

Local 10 News reporter Ian Margol said the man was conscious when he was taken to a hospital.

Miami police said the man jumped in a suicide attempt.

