Man killed in shooting outside Little Haiti barbershop

Crime scene investigators gather evidence at the scene of a fatal shooting outside a barbershop in Little Haiti.

MIAMI - A man who was shot in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood has died, police said.

The fatal shooting was reported about 4 p.m. Tuesday outside a barbershop near Northwest Second Avenue and Northwest 59th Street.

Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said Wednesday the victim died of multiple gunshot wounds at Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

More than 12 hours after the man was shot to death, police continued to search for the killer Wednesday morning.

Police went door to door searching for the shooter, who remains at large.

