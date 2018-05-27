Motorcyclist killed, passenger hurt in crash in Miami

MIAMI - A motorcyclist was killed and his female passenger was seriously hurt in a crash Sunday afternoon in Miami, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Miami Police Department said a car collided with victims' motorcycle just before 4 p.m. along an exit ramp connecting the Rickenbacker Causeway to southbound U.S. Route 1. Police said the crash threw the man and the woman from the onramp and onto Southwest 26th Road at least 15 feet below.

Police said the crash has shut down portions of several streets including U.S. Route 1 southbound, Southwest 26th Road and South Miami Avenue for several hours.

Friends at the scene of the crash said the victims were part of larger group of about 15 motorcyclists called the Dade County Riders.

Capt. Ignatius Carroll, a spokesman for the Miami Fire-Rescue Department, said the woman was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she was listed in fair condition.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.