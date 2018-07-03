Man on bicycle snatches cellphone from woman's hand in Miami

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for a man who snatched a woman's cellphone from her hand.

The robbery happened around 1:30 a.m. June 17 at a Shell gas station at 410 SW Eighth St.

The victim told police she was sitting on the sidewalk when a man approached her on a bicycle.

She said the man asked her, 'Hey, do you need a taxi?"

The victim replied, "No," at which point the man snatched her cellphone from her hand, authorities said.

Police said the robber fled west on Eighth Street.

The victim told officers that she chased the man for nearly two blocks before he turned onto a dark street.

Police said the thief also took the victim's debit and identification cards.

Anyone with information about the thief's identity is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.





