Man robs Miami gas station of $2,200, police say

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for a thief who held up a gas station earlier this month and took $2,200 in cash.

The incident was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. May 6 at the Exxon gas station at 5 NE 79th St.

According to authorities, the thief placed a rock by the door to avoid being locked inside the business.

Police said three employees were working when the man walked toward the unlocked booth, pulled out a gun and demanded the employees place all of the money from the cash register inside a bag.

"That day, unfortunately, the door was open and the guy, he was walking this way and he saw our door was not locked," store manager Delooal Molly said.

Police said the man then left with the bag, which contained $2,200.

"I can't do nothing because I (saw) the gun," employee Gerold Secroix said. "I think I'm on my way to death."

Anyone with information about the thief's identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6370. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



