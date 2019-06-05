Man, 89, scares off robber by pulling out knife, Miami police say

MIAMI - An 89-year-old robbery victim scared a thief away last week when he tried to rob him in a parking garage in Miami, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 5:50 a.m. Thursday at 1220 SW Third St.

According to Miami police, the victim, who works at the parking garage, was taking out the trash and unlocked a rear gate to get into a closet.

Surveillance video shows the robber running in through the open gate and approaching the victim at the closet.

Police said the robber demanded the victim's watch.

The victim then reached into his pocket and pulled out a pocket knife.

Police said the robber threw garbage bags and a garbage bin at the victim before running away.

He returned a short time later and pretended to have a weapon in a bag that he had covering his right hand, authorities said.

Police said the robber couldn't get back in, however, because the victim had already locked the gate.

Anyone with information about the robber's identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6370 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

