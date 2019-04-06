Man shot and killed in Liberty City, authorities say

MIAMI - A man in his 60s was shot and killed early Saturday in Miami's Liberty City neighborhood, authorities said.

Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said officers found the victim with a gunshot wound around 8 a.m. in the 6800 block of Northwest 15th Avenue.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police did not provide a description of the gunman or say what led to the shooting.

Friends and family on the scene told Local 10's Parker Branton that the victim is a friendly face in the community and they don’t know who would kill him.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

