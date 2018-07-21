Man shot during robbery in Liberty City, police say

MIAMI - A gunman shot a man multiple times during a robbery Friday in Miami's Liberty City neighborhood, authorities said.

Michael Vega, a spokesman for the Miami Police Department, said the victim was repairing a car around 9 p.m. in the 4600 block of Northwest 15th Court when the gunman took him by surprise. The gunman -- whose face was covered with a gray shirt -- demanded the victim's chain and a struggle ensued, Vega said.

The gunman shot the victim at least two times and then fled on foot, Vega said. Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Police described the gunman as as biracial man with a slim build. The gunman is 5 feet 7 inches tall and was wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt, black pants and black shoes, Vega said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Miami Police Department's robbery unit at 305-603-6370 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

