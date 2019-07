Police investigate after a man was shot during a robbery in Miami's Wynwood arts district.

MIAMI - A man was shot in the hand during a robbery Friday morning in Miami's Wynwood arts district, police said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 3 a.m. near Northwest First Avenue and Northwest 28th Street.

Officer Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said the victim was shot in the hand and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. He was expected to survive.

Police were searching for the shooter.

