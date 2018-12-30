Man shot in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood, police say

MIAMI - A man was shot early Sunday in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood, authorities said.

Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of West Flagler Street.

Paramedics transported the man, who was not identified, to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Police did not release any information about the gunman or what led to the shooting.

