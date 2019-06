MIAMI - A man was fatally shot by a police officer Tuesday after stabbing a woman in Miami, police said.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning at an apartment complex on Southwest 37th Avenue near Southwest Fourth Street.

Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina said the suspect was killed.

The woman was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

No other information was immediately available.

