Man shot, killed outside Coconut Grove store

MIAMI - A man was shot and killed outside a store in Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood.

The shooting occurred early Monday at Douglas Road and Frow Avenue.

Surveillance video shows the victim pulling up to the store in his vehicle just before 1 a.m.

After briefly speaking to a woman who had been riding in the passenger seat, the victim gets of the car, while appearing to have something in his waistband.

About 20 minutes later, witnesses can be seen running for cover while the victim was shot just out of camera frame.

Two women who claim to know the victim said he was ambushed by the gunman, who fled the scene.

"There was nothing that he wouldn't give you," one of the women told Local 10 News. "There wasn't a need to kill him."

The victim's body was covered by a white tarp on a sidewalk, just steps away from a black Nissan.

Friends and family members identified the victim as Dwight Dupuch, 37, a truck driver who was in the area to visit family.

Loved ones said Dupuch is survived by three children.

No other information was immediately available.

