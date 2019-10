A man was shot outside a home on Northwest 70th Street in Miami.

MIAMI - A man was shot Wednesday morning outside a home in Miami.

Miami police were investigating the shooting on Northwest 70th Street near Northwest 17th Avenue.

Officer Kenia Fallat said the victim was shot multiple times and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.