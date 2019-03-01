Man shot multiple times while sitting in car in Miami

MIAMI - A man was shot multiple times Friday morning while sitting in a car in Miami, police said.

The shooting happened about 3:45 a.m. on Northwest 68th Street near Northwest 15th Avenue.

Miami police said the gunfire detection system ShotSpotter alerted officers to the shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot multiple times in the passenger seat of a vehicle.

The victim, believed to be in his 50s, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in serious but stable condition.

Police appeared to focus their attention on a purple bicycle found lying in the grass near the crime scene.

