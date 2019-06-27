Man sneaks onto Miami debate stage with Democratic candidates present

MIAMI - A man without credentials was able to get onto the stage of the Democratic National Debate on Wednesday while the candidates were present.

Austin Ogg, 30, first tried to access the Adrienne Arsht Center in the afternoon, but was turned away by security and warned about trespassing.

Less than an hour later, Ogg returned to the venue and told a guard he needed to use the bathroom.

Ogg stayed inside the bathroom for one hour before walking onto the stage and attempting to speak while the candidates were present and preparing for the debate.

Ogg was detained by security and arrested for trespassing.

