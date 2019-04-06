Man stabbed at Bayside Marketplace in downtown Miami

MIAMI - A man was seriously injured after someone stabbed him at the Bayside Marketplace in downtown Miami, authorities said.

Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said two men got into an argument and one stabbed the other inside the shopping center in the 400 block of Biscayne Boulevard.

Fallat said officers took a suspect into custody.

Video recorded at the scene shows paramedics attending to the victim along a second-floor walkway.

Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. His condition was not disclosed, but Fallat said he was undergoing surgery.

