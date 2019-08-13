Man stable after being shot in Miami, police say

MIAMI - A man is stable after being shot Tuesday afternoon in Miami, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 48th Street.

Miami police spokeswoman Kiara Delva said the victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

She said a perimeter was set up between Northwest Seventh Avenue to Seventh Court, through 54th to 55th streets, as officers searched for the shooter, who was seen running away.

Local 10 News reporter Janine Stanwood saw a man being detained by police at an Exxon gas station on Northwest 54th Street and Seventh Avenue, but authorities said he has only been detained for questioning and is not facing charges at this time.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

