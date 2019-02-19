Man stabbed, then robbed in Miami

MIAMI - A man was stabbed early Tuesday during a robbery in Miami, police said.

Miami police were called to the stabbing about 4:40 a.m. near Southwest Eighth Street and Southwest 16th Avenue.

A man and a woman were talking when another man approached and stabbed the victim, Officer Michael Vega said.

The woman then took the victim's wallet and both attackers fled the scene, Vega said.

After the stabbing, the stabber returned to the scene and busted out the windows on the victim's Volkswagen, Vega said.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. He was listed in critical but stable condition.

Police are still searching for the man and woman involved in the attack.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.