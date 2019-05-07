Miami police search for suspect after shooting in Little Haiti

MIAMI - A man was shot Tuesday afternoon in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 4 p.m. in the area of Northwest Second Avenue and 59th Street.

Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

A perimeter was set up in the area as authorities continue searching for the gunman. SWAT and K-9 units were assisting with the search and officers were going door to door searching for the suspect. Police urged people to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately released.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.