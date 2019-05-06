Man tries to kidnap 12-year-old girl in Miami

This is a police sketch of a man who tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl in Miami.

MIAMI - Police have released a sketch of a man who tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl in Miami.

The attempted kidnapping occurred April 12 near Northwest First Avenue and Northwest 57th Street.

Miami police said the girl was walking along Northwest 57th Street when she was approached by a man who was crossing the street. Police said the man asked the girl a few questions, but she ignored him and continued walking.

Police said the man then grabbed her by the hair and waist and tried to pull her toward him, but she broke free and ran away.

"Detectives need your assistance after exhausting leads regarding this investigation," Officer Kiara Delva said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call police at (305) 603-6370 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.