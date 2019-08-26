Man turns himself in following double shooting in Little Havana, police say

Bryan Morales, 23, of Miami, faces charges of attempted murder and carrying a concealed firearm in connection with a double shooting in Little Havana.

MIAMI - A man turned himself in to authorities Sunday shortly after shooting two others in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood, authorities said.

Bryan Morales, 23, of Miami, faces charges of attempted murder and carrying a concealed firearm.

According to his arrest report, the shooting occurred near a laundromat in the area of Southwest 34th Avenue and Eighth Street.

Police said one of the victims was found on the sidewalk with a single gunshot wound to his left leg and the other victim was found inside a black Nissan Frontier pickup truck with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Both victims were taken by Miami Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police said Morales turned himself in a short time later at the Miami Police South Station.

Authorities said the victim who was shot in the leg told detectives at the hospital that he and two other men were riding in the Nissan when Morales shot at their truck.

He said the driver parked the truck so they could call 911, at which time he saw Morales walking toward them.

The victim said he told the driver to hit Morales with the vehicle because they were in fear of being shot, but Morales started firing at them.

He said he then got out of the truck in an attempt to run away, but Morales shot him in the leg.

Police said the victim wrestled with Morales for the gun and a third man inside the vehicle picked it up when it fell to the ground and pointed it at Morales, ordering him to leave.

Police said Morales then fled the scene.

A motive for the shooting has not been released by police.

