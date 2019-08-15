Man who fatally shot bicyclist often filmed cyclists racing, witnesses say

MIAMI - A motorcyclist who fatally shot a bicyclist Wednesday morning on the Rickenbacker Causeway often filmed the cycling group racing, witnesses told Local 10 News.

"This was not a cycling thing. This was a Miami thing," fellow cyclist Josh Lerner said.

The motorcyclist, identified as Kadel Piedrahita, had been livestreaming on Facebook just before he shot Alex Palencia.

"It was a scary moment," cyclist Umberto Gonzalez said.

Cyclists who witnessed the shooting said Piedrahita and Palencia were cursing at each other before the 49-year-old cyclist was killed.

Cyclists said the group that was riding Wednesday is known as Don Pan. They said they're pretty intense and often view their rides as races.

According to the cyclists, Piedrahita often streams them live on Facebook and provides commentary of who is in the lead.

While they knew the two men had a standing argument, they said they never expected this.

"We never thought they were going to fight and even less that they were going to end up like this," Gonzalez said.

Defense attorney Sabino Jauregui said Piedrahita shot Palencia in self-defense and shared a picture of his client holding the cyclist while calling for help.

"He remains on the scene, he calls 911, he tries to help the victim and waits for the police," Jauregui said.

Palencia was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Piedrahita was detained for questioning by Miami police but was released later that night. The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office is working with the Miami Police Department in the investigation and will determine whether Piedrahita will be charged.

