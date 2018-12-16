Man, woman critically wounded after shooting in Overtown, police say

MIAMI - A man and a woman were shot Sunday afternoon in Miami's Overtown neighborhood, authorities said.

Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said officers found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds just after 3 p.m. in the 900 block of Northwest Seventh Avenue.

Paramedics transported the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. Both victims were listed in critical condition.

Police did not provide any information about the gunman or what led to the shooting.

Early Saturday, five people were shot about a mile away in the 200 block of Northwest 16th Street. Police said the victims' wounds appeared to be not life-threatening.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.