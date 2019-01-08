Man, woman injured in hit-and-run crash in Miami

MIAMI - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Miami that injured two people.

The crash occurred Tuesday morning at the intersection of Northwest Second Avenue and Northwest 64th Street.

Witnesses said a man and a woman were struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, dragging the woman several feet.

"They were lying down in the street, with the blood all over the street. The woman and the man were lying down. I hope they'll be alright," witness Ahmed Al Adwan said.

Witnesses said the victims were struck by the vehicle while trying to cross the street around 12:45 a.m.

"I just heard, 'boom,'" a woman, identified only as Kay, said. "I heard 'boom,' and I went into shock myself. I just turned around and saw them in the air, and I called the ambulance.”

Both victims were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. Miami police Officer Kenia Fallat said the woman was listed in critical condition, while the man was stable.

Fallat said the driver was seen fleeing in a two-door light-colored coupe, possibly an Infiniti.

"If you have a heart, you should turn yourself in," Kay said. "That could've been my mom. That could've been anybody. If you have a heart, just turn yourself in, you know?"

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.