Man killed in early morning shooting in Miami

MIAMI - A man was shot and killed early Sunday in Miami, police said.

Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 5400 block of Northwest 54 Street in the Little Haiti section of the city.

Paramedics with the Miami Fire Rescue Department pronounced the man dead at the scene, Fallat said.

Police did not identify the victim.

This is a developing story.

