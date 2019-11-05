Marshmallow pit, candy-coated creations coming to Candytopia Miami

MIAMI - Candy lovers, rejoice!
If you enjoy diving into a pit filled with 250,000 (foam) marshmallows and other sweet fun, you'll want to pay a visit to the one and only Candytopia.
The popular nationwide Candytopia attraction is coming to South Florida at the Aventura Mall on November 26 and promises a tasty time for all through January 26, 2020.
According to a release, "Candytopia transports guests to an imaginative confectionary wonderland with a one-of-a-kind full sensory experience and welcomes people of all ages to explore their sweet tooth like never before."
Following stops in Atlanta, Minneapolis, Dallas, Philadelphia and Scottsdale, the South Florida stop is Candytopia's tenth overall.
CLICK HERE for tickets.
