Men rescued from Biscayne Bay after boat sinks off Julia Tuttle Causeway

MIAMI - Two men were rescued from Biscayne Bay after their boat sank Thursday night off the Julia Tuttle Causeway in Miami.

Miami Department of Fire-Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said three men were in a 12-foot boat that sank after taking on water.

One of the men was able to swim to shore and call 911, providing rescuers with a search area where the other men were treading water.

"The Coast Guard was able to find one, barely treading water, and was able to pull him out and transport him over to a waiting rescue," Carroll said.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital and listed in stable condition.

A Miami police helicopter assisted with the search for the third boater. He was rescued and taken to the hospital in critical condition, exhibiting symptoms of cardiac arrest.

Carroll said none of the men were wearing life vests.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 195 were closed during the rescue efforts.

