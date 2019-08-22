Mexican actor appears in court for 'stand your ground' hearing

MIAMI - A Mexican telenovela star charged with manslaughter following a road rage incident in South Florida appeared in court Thursday for a "stand your ground" hearing.

Pablo Lyle's attorney is seeking to get the charge dropped against his client, claiming the actor was trying to protect his family.

"He used the lowest level of force that there is. He hit him once. I think he was protecting his family and he was reasonable," the attorney said.

A prosecutor, however, said the state believes there was no imminent threat against Lyle at the time he got out of the passenger seat of an SUV being driven by his brother-in-law to confront the 63-year-old victim.

Lyle, 32, was arrested after the March 31 incident at Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 14th Street that police said resulted in Juan Hernandez's death.

According to authorities, Lyle was in the passenger seat of a red SUV heading to Miami International Airport when the driver of the SUV, who is Lyle's brother-in-law, cut off a blue car driven by Hernandez.

Surveillance video from the scene shows Hernandez, who appeared to be upset, getting out his car at the red light and approaching the driver.

The driver gets out and the pair exchange words as the SUV rolls toward the intersection, the video shows.

The driver dashes back to catch the car when the actor gets out of the passenger seat, goes toward Hernandez and throws a punch that knocks the man out of frame onto the street, the video shows.

Lyle then gets back in his car, which was full of family members, and the driver makes a U-turn and they leave the scene.

Lyle's attorneys claim the surveillance video has been sped up.

Hernandez, who suffered a head injury, was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

A witness who snapped a picture of the license plate helped lead police to the airport, where Lyle and the driver surrendered, authorities said.

The driver has not been arrested in the case.

According to authorities, Lyle claims he threw the punch because he feared for his family's safety after Hernandez approached their vehicle and pounded on the window.

He has pleaded not guilty.

The "stand your ground" hearing is expected to last all day.

