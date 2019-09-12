Miami almost least affordable city in the U.S., report shows

Photo by Muzammil Soorma on Unsplash

MIAMI - Miami. It's a great place to visit, but you wouldn't couldn't afford to live there.

According to a new report, the Magic City is nearly the least affordable city in the entire United States.

RealtyHop's latest Housing Affordability Index ranks Miami second in the country, behind only Los Angeles, when it comes to being able to own a home.

The rankings are based on housing affordability and homeownership burden in which the following statistics are used:

Median household income

Median for-sale home listing prices

Local property taxes

Mortgage expenses, assuming a 30-year mortgage, 4.5% interest rate, and 20% down payment.

Combine Miami's average household income of $33,999, the lowest in the top 10, with a $499,000 average home price and you see how the city ended up where it did.

The only other South Florida city in the top 100 was Hialeah, which ranked 11th.

Least Affordable Cities in the U.S. :

1. Los Angeles

2. MIAMI

3. New York

4. San Francisco

5. Boston

6. Oakland

7. Jersey City, NJ

8. Long Beach, CA

9. Newark

10. Irvine, CA

11. HIALEAH

36. Tampa

40. Orlando

58. St. Petersburg

83. Jacksonville

