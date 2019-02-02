Miami brothers abducted by father found safe, authorities say

MIAMI - Two Miami brothers who were abducted by their father in a custody dispute have been found safe, state authorities said.

Miami police said their father, 48-year-old Zak Gotay, abducted 4-year-old Zakaria and 2-year-old Collins from their home on the 400 block of Northeast 37th Street Friday afternoon.

Diana Devia, a family friend, said Gotay recently moved out of the home and the boys' mother was very distraught and afraid for the boys' safety.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.