Miami church burglarized, vandalized for second time this month

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for the thief who burglarized a church overnight in the city's Little Haiti neighborhood.

The burglary occurred at New Vision Emmanuel Baptist Church on Northeast 73rd Street and Second Avenue.

The thief smashed the church's vending machines and removed all the merchandise before entering the other rooms of the church, stealing TVs and other electronic items.

The church has been in Miami for 47 years and church administrators said they would have probably been able to help the thief if he had just come to them.

"It was burglarized, vandalized, and this is the second time within a week," church administrator Wilfred Pierre said. "On the 16th, it happened, and then again this morning."

Pierre said the damage to the vending machines wasn't as big of a loss to the church as the equipment that was stolen and other property damage.

He is unsure whether the same thief targeted the church on both occasions.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

