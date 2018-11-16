Miami commissioners allow Ultra Music Festival to move to Virginia Key

MIAMI - Miami commissioners voted on Thursday in favor of an agreement with the Ultra Music Festival that will allow some 150,000 electronic music festival fans to descend to Virginia Key in March.

During a meeting at City Hall in Coconut Grove, commissioners voted 4-1. UMF had the support of Commissioners Willy Gort, Joe Carollo, Manolo Reyes and Keon Hardemon.

Commissioner Ken Russell was the dissenting vote saying he was concerned about the effect that the festival's lights and sounds will have on the area's wildlife.

In a statement, Miami City Manager Emilio Gonzalez said their decision "keeps this world-renowned event in our global city, while providing operating funds for a long-desired African American History Museum at Historic Virginia Key Beach."

Gonzalez also said Miami officials will continue to work with UMF organizers to ensure that "our sacred natural resources are protected, and to mitigate any negative impacts."

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said he was a fan of UMF. His statement and the commissioners' decision come despite outrage from the newly elected mayor of Key Biscayne and the Brickell Homeowners Association.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.