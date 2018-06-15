Miami commuters shocked to see man riding bicycle on I-95

MIAMI - It's rare that South Floridians will find something that still truly shocks them, but when they do... wow!

We present Exhibit B as in bicycle.

A commuter fighting the rush hour blues Thursday night on I-95 was shocked to see another member of the rat race making his way home on a bike.

Cherolyn D posted the jaw-dropping video to Instagram shortly after seeing the man on the highway around 5:30 p.m.

The man riding the bike was actually keeping up with traffic that was moving at a brisk pace, which is highly unusual for that time.

Of course, riding a bike on a highway is illegal and it's not known whether the man kept on going or whether he pulled off to safety.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.