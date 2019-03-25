Miami-Dade jail inmate tosses feces, urine on corrections officers

Police say Nivaldo Martinez-Castaneda threw feces and urine on two corrections officers at the Pre-Trial Detention Center in Miami.

MIAMI - An inmate faces additional charges after he threw human feces and urine on two corrections officers at a Miami-Dade County jail, police said.

The incident happened Thursday at the Pre-Trial Detention Center in Miami.

According to a police report, the officers were escorting Nivaldo Martinez-Castaneda back to his jail cell when he threw the human excrement at them.

Police said the officers were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a precaution.

Martinez-Castaneda now faces charges of battery on a law enforcement officer.

