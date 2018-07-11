X Miami offers dorm-style housing for downtown renters

MIAMI - A Miami developer is offering is a new way to rent in big city urban core areas that price out many young professionals.

Tenants at X Miami can pay less than the typical downtown rent -- which averages about $2,000 for a one-bedroom unit -- by sharing two, three or four bedroom units with roommates.

"We developed a rent-by-bedroom program," said Brian Koles, brand and experiences director for Property Markets Group. "We are going to fully furnish them down to the forks, knives and mattress and we are going to split the bills for you. We are going to find the roommates for you."

The building, which is located in the 200 block of Northeast Fourth Street, also has a social lounge, co-working space, a home theater and full gym with a view. The pool area has a DJ booth and dance floor. It just opened, but the luxury rental property is already 40 percent pre-leased.

"Our building is keyless. Through our app, you have a key to all the amenity areas as well as your unit. So all you do is hold it up, press the button and you are in," Koles said.

Prices range from $1,300 for a private bedroom and bathroom in a group rental unit. Tenants can pay $2,100 to $2,000 for a more traditional one bedroom apartment.

"Life is better with company and that is our mission, our mantra," Koles said.

If you can't get along with a roommate, you can move up to three times, but X Miami officials said that would be rare because everyone here wants to be part of this social experiment.

Rebecca Paredes and Carla Topete are flight attendants, and the X Miami concept has piqued their interest.

"We are roommates right now, but we don't have third person," Paredes said.

Having a built-in social scene appeals to the busy women.

"Anytime we come home, we are wanting a list of this is what's happening and we just show up versus us doing the homework. We don't have time for that while we are on the plane," Paredes said.

