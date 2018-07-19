Miami

Miami Fire-Rescue holds 'Christmas in July' for kids at Holtz Children's Hospital

By Jeff Tavss - Executive Producer

MIAMI - The calendar doesn't show it, and the temperatures certainly don't feel it, but Christmas came early on Thursday thanks to some special first responders.

Miami Fire-Rescue held a "Christmas in July" event for the kids currently at the Holtz Children's Hospital.

The firefighters visited with terminally ill patients, and let the children see what it's like to work on a fire truck.

Santa Claus, of course, was there bringing merry to all, as was Elfie and Sparky, who delivered gifts by Angel Backpacks.

